Sikkim Adjudged As “One Of The Most Proactive States” Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim has been adjudged as “one of the most proactive states” under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), during the Wings India 2022 – Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation (Commercial, General and Business Aviation) event being held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, from March 24-27, 2022.

This recognition was presented to Sikkim by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation – Jyotiraditya Scindia. Meanwhile, the award was received on behalf of the Sikkim’s Tourism & Civil Aviation Department by Assistant Directors – Wangyal Bhutia and Prashant Pakhrin; who were accompanied by the Media Consultant of the Department – Laxmi Prasad Sharma.

Organized by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI); this biennial event on Civil Aviation is themed on ‘[email protected]: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’.

It event is attended by participants from leading aviation companies across the world which include – Aircraft and Helicopter Manufacturers; Airport Infrastructure Companies; Airline Services and Cargo; Drone Companies; Skill Development Agencies and State Government representatives.