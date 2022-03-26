Sikkim Hosts ‘Eat Right Mela & Walkathon’ To Raise Awareness On Consuming Healthy Foods 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence, portraying India’s freedom struggle themed on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) today organized the ‘Eat Right Mela and Walkathon’ at MG Marg in Gangtok.

Inaugurated by the Health Minister of Sikkim – MK Sharma; the ‘Eat Right Mela’ campaign aimed to raise awareness on the consumption of healthy & safe local foods, under the theme “Eat Right, Eat Healthy, and Eat Sustainable Food,” with an intent to develop a new food culture and live a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, today the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad flagged-off the ‘Walkathon’ Event, which witnessed the participation of students from various schools.

The participants walked through various landmarks of Gangtok including – Raj Bhawan, Zero Point, Tashiling Secretariat Road, Tibet Road, New Market to finally reach the District Control Room, here at MG Marg.

Addressing the event, Sharma mentioned about the importance of three aspects related to healthy living, the consumption of safe and healthy foods, the right time of consuming food with a balanced diet, and avoiding communicable diseases.

He further emphasized on promoting local recipes and foods in restaurants which would boost tourism and put Sikkim on the world map in terms of food standards.

“Majority of staple food items in Sikkim are healthy since they are organically produced, have less use of spices, and are generally steamed to cook.” – remarked the State Health Minister.

The Minister requested the students to adopt a new food culture that includes safe, healthy, and sustainable foods to lead a healthy life.

Besides, Sharma along with other distinguished dignitaries also visited the display stalls and interacted with self-help group members who have exhibited their local produce for both display and sale.