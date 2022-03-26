Tripura CPIM Protested Against BJP MLA Shambhulal Chakma Statement On Closure Of Madrassa Schools

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2022: Tripura’s Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Saturday vehemently protested against the unconstitutional statement of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shambhulal Chakma on closure of all Madrassa schools across the state.

In a press communique, CPIM state leader Rakhal Majumder stated “Shambhulal Chakma, MLA of the ruling BJP on March 22, while addressing the assembly demanding unjustified closure of all madrassa schools in the state, made highly objectionable and baseless allegations that these madrasas do not produce medical engineers. In all these organizations, terrorists are created. In this argument, he strongly demanded the closure of these institutions in the state.”

“Madrasa institutions in the state provide primary education in Arabic language. There are arrangements for higher education in this language up to college and university level. But without making any specific allegations, the MLA demanded the closure of all madrassas in the state.”

“Surprisingly, no leader or minister of the ruling party protested Chakma’s anti-religious rhetoric when he was delivering a disgusting anti-Muslim speech in the assembly. Some of them were applauding this speech”, he added.

The statement also reads “This anti-minority rhetoric is not his personal opinion. According to the RSS philosophy, this is just a connotation of the BJP’s ideology of forming a Hindu state.”

The opposition party CPIM’s secretariat body in the state urged all peace-loving, secular and democratic people in all parts of the state to join the protest in the interest of maintaining communal harmony across the state.

Meanwhile, the supporters of ruling BJP MLA Chakma filed complaints at three separate police stations in Dhalai district yesterday after he received a death threat on social media that went viral. The threat came two days after his controversial statement on madrasas during the recently concluded assembly session.