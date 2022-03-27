Father Kills 3-year-old Daughter In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2022 : In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl was mercilessly killed with a sharp-cutting weapon by her father on Sunday morning in Tripura Sundari Brick Kiln under Maharani Outpost at Gomati district.

The father has been identified as Shib Kumar hailing from Bihar.

“In the early morning or Sunday, the father killed his daughter identified as Smriti Kumari Chauhan when her mother was working at the brick kiln.” – informed a police official.

After killing his daughter, the father attempted to burn the body. However, another brick kiln worker observed him and imprisoned his father. Following which, the police were promptly notified.

Upon receiving the news, OC of Maharani Police Station and OC of RK Pur Police Station, Gomati District Additional Superintendent of Police Sudip Pal rushed to the spot and arrested the lunatic father Shib Kumar and took him to Radha Kishorepur Police Station.

Locals claimed that Shib Kumar caused this incident under the influence of alcohol.