Arunachal Pradesh Becomes Covid Free

Arunachal Pradesh on March 27, 2022, became a coronavirus-free state with the lone active COVID patient in the Lohit district recovering from COVID-19 on March 26, 2022, informed a senior health official.

The caseload in Arunachal Pradesh remained at 64,484, while the total number of recoveries stood at 64,188, the State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

“No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the past 24 hours,” he added.

The death toll in Arunachal Pradesh stood at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, the SSO said. The recovery rate was at 99.54 per cent.

Over 12.68 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far, including 111 on Saturday, Jampa said.