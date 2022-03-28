Israeili PM Naftali Bennett Test COVID-19 Positive Days Before India Visit

NET Web Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 days ahead of a scheduled visit to India. Bennet is scheduled for a three-day visit to India From April 3 to April 5, 2022, to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and to take forward the bilateral strategic alliance.

In a statement to the media, the PM on March 28, 200, said that he feels well and he will continue to work while self-isolating at home.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Bennett is scheduled to leave Israel for India on April 3, 2022.

“If he tests negative by Friday – the fifth day after testing positive – he will be cleared for travel under the guidelines of Israel’s health ministry. However, if he tests positive again, he will have to be in self-isolation for seven days,” the report added.