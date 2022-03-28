J&K Police Arrests Two Lashkar Terrorists

NET Web Desk

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 22, 2022, arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the Sunnergund area of Budgam. The police have also recovered several incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the arrested terrorists.

As per reports, the Budgam police along with the Indian Army arrested Waseem Ahmed Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh from the Sunnergund area of the town. Incriminating materials, a Chinese pistol, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the possession, the police officials said.

On March 26, 2022, a special police officer (SPO) and his brother were killed by the terrorists in Chadbugh in the same town. SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother Umar Ahmed were shot by the terrorists near their residence. Both the brothers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have already intensified their crackdown on terror activities, warning that people who wilfully shelter terrorists will have their properties attached under the UAPA. However, the police maintained that innocent people need not worry or be scared.