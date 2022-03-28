Man Hacked To Death For Sexually Harassing A Teenager In Madhya Pradesh

NET Web Desk

For sexually harassing his 14-year-old daughter, a 42-year-old man and his brother-in-law allegedly hacked a relative to death in Madhya Pradesh Khandwa, police said on March 28, 2022.

The two accused have been booked for murder.

“The body parts of the 55-year-old deceased man was found floating in a river last evening. We arrested the accused after a thorough investigation. During the investigation we discovered that the deceased was a distant relative of the two accused,” Khandwa police superintendent Vivek Singh said.

“The 42-year-old accused confessed to the crime and said…[the slain man] sexually harassed his daughter by touching her inappropriately and made obscene comments,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Singh.

“On Saturday, the accused claimed the man again touched his daughter inappropriately and so he killed him in the night with help of his brother-in-law. He cut him into three pieces with an axe and threw the body parts into the river,” Singh added.