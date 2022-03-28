Man Trampled To Death By Elephants In Assam

NET Web Desk

Aghnu Karuwa, 28, a resident of Doigrung, Numaligarh in Golaghat district was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants on March 27, 2022, night.

Karuwa’s family informed the police and the media that he was killed by the wild jumbos while he was on his way back home from the market.

“When he did not return home last night after dinner, we got worried and launched a search operation for him. After an hour a neighbour informed us that his body was lying on a road near the forest area,” said Karuwa’s family.

“The elephant herd was still nearby when we reached the spot. Forest officials had to be called for recovering the body,” the member added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the forest department is trying to send the elephants back to the forest.