Mizoram To Adopt Common Uniform For Government Schools

NET Web Desk

A development board in Mizoram, aiming to bring equality in dresses, has proposed a common school uniform for all government schools from primary to higher secondary levels.

The proposal was made by the Mizoram Human Resources Development Board recently in a meeting held under the leadership of state education minister Lalchhandama Ralte.

The Human Resources Development Board is one of the 14 boards set up by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga for the implementation of the state’s flagship programme- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

“The main motive for common school uniforms is to bring equality in dresses among the rich and economically poor students in both urban and rural areas,” said L. Thangmawia, who is also the ruling MNF legislator from the Lengteng assembly constituency.

“A common school uniform is not a new thing and is being currently introduced in Central government schools, some states, and in all English medium schools under the Presbyterian Church of Mizoram,” he added.

“The common uniforms, if introduced, will also facilitate and put at ease many students, who study in government schools, to join other government schools without any bother of new school uniforms when their parents are transferred from one place to another,” Thangmawia said.

“The school uniforms used in primary schools may not be similar to the one used in middle, high and higher secondary levels,” he said.