No Alliance With BJP Until Greater Tipraland Demand Recognised: Pradyot Debbarma

NET Web Desk

Accusing BJP in Tripura of trying to portray the Greater Tipraland demand as unconstitutional, the chairman of the TIPRA Motha party in Tripura Pradyot Debbarma has once again said that an alliance with the BJP is impossible until the time his party’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand is not recognised.

“There can be no alliance between the BJP and TIPRA until the saffron party gives a written assurance that the Greater Tipraland demand would be recognised,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that a clash broke out between BJP and TIPRA Motha supporters and workers on March 27, 2022, evening at Mandwai in West Tripura district.

A BJP party office was ransacked and valuable furniture and documents were burnt to ashes by some unknown miscreants.

The incident took place during a joining programme of the BJP, which was organised at Khai Rai village council area that falls under the limits of Jirania police station.

“Miscreants first tried to disrupt the joining programme but the attempts were foiled. On their way back, a gang of miscreants stormed inside the Mandal office located at Mandwai bazaar,” the police said.