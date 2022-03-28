Tripura Government Revises Rates For Certificates Of Vehicles’ PUC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government on March 28, 2022, vide a notification revised the rates for certificates of pollution under control of various vehicles across the state.

Tripura’s Transport department in a notification mentioned “The Governor is hereby pleased to notify the revise the rate offers for issuing a certificate of Pollution Under Control(PUC)/Automobile Emission Testing(AET) for all vehicles”.

By the order of the Governor, the Deputy Secretary to the government of Tripura NR Das in the notification stated that an amount of Rs 10 increased for two-wheelers, Rs 15 for three-wheelers, Rs 20 for four-wheelers and all other vehicles.

“The two-wheelers have hiked to Rs 45 for PUC which was Rs 35. The three-wheelers increased to Rs 65 instead of Rs 50. The four-wheelers including cars, jeeps, mini-bus, and mini-truck have to pay 90 which was Rs 70 earlier. All other vehicles like truck, bus, etc hiked to Rs 100 instead of Rs 80,” the notification reads.

Mixed reactions have been evoked across the state following the rise in the rates for certificates of pollution under the control of vehicles.