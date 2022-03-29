Arunachal Weightlifters Continue To Impress At National Weightlifting Championship

NET Web Desk

The weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh continued their stellar performance at the ongoing National Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with Sambo Lapung clinching two more gold medals on Match 28, 2022.

Competing in the senior 96 kg bodyweight category, Lapung lifted 147 kgs in snatch and 189 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 336 kgs.

Railway Sports Promotion Board’s RV Rahul won the Silver medal. He lifted one kg less than Lapung. Rahul lifted 150 kgs in snatch and 185 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 335 kgs.

Service’s Jagdish won the bronze medal. He lifted a total of 333 kgs (snatch: 146 kgs + clean & jerk: 187 kgs).

Weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh have so far bagged five gold, two silver and as many bronze medals in the championship.

Other medal winners were Shankar Lapung (silver), Golom Tinku (bronze), Boni Mangkhya (2 gold), Bengia Tani (bronze), and Markio Tario (1 gold, 1 silver).