Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: MoU Signed Between CMs Of Both States

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, on March 29, 2022, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the office of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

This MoU is expected to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

“Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. Six out of 12 points of the dispute have been resolved, which comprise nearly 70 per cent of the boundary. The remaining six points will be resolved at the earliest,” ANI quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as saying.

“Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region,” the Home Minister added. He congratulated the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute.

“It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next six to seven months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The Union Home Minister also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Sarma added.

As per the agreement signed, Assam will keep 18.51 square kilometres of land and will give Meghalaya 18.28 square kilometres of land, according to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square kilometres of land.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972, which is when the dispute arose. As a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for Meghalaya’s creation, border issues were created.