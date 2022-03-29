Assam’s Graffiti Artist Neelim Mahanta Granted Bail

NET Web Desk

An Itanagar court on March 29, 2022, granted bail to Neelim Mahanta, a popular graffiti artist from Assam who was arrested by Arunachal police on March 28, 2022.

Mahanta was arrested over his artwork protesting the construction of a mega-dam project. He was taken into custody by Itanagar police from his residence in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

In a statement, the Arunachal Pradesh government clarified that there was no intention to curb the freedom of expression.

“The arrest had not been made against any kind of anti-dam or any other protests,” the notification added.