Bulli Bai App Creator Niraj Bishnoi Granted Bail

NET Web Desk

Niraj Bishnoi, creator of the infamous ‘Bulli Bai’ app, along with ‘Sulli Deals’ app creator Omkareshwar Thakur, was granted bail by a Delhi court on March 28, 2022, on humanitarian grounds.

In its order, the court considered that the accused were first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

The court, however, imposed strict conditions on the accused persons so that they could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence.

“The conditions include that the accused person would not try to contact, influence, induce any victim. The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to IO,” the order said.

“The accused persons would not leave the country and would appear before the court on each and every date, would not commit a similar offence while on bail,” the order added.

It may be mentioned here that 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam in January this year. Photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on the app without their consent for a virtual auction. The case triggered massive outrage.

Niraj Bishnoi is a second-year B.Tech student from the Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

He is a resident of Assam’s Digambar Jorhat. The police have also seized a device from his home on which the app was created.