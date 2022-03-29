Former Cop Gets Lifer For Raping Minor In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Nurul Islam, a former Meghalaya police personnel, has been sentenced to life by a court for raping and threatening two minor sisters back in 2013.

Apart from the life sentence, Islam was awarded a fine of Rs 8 lakh, which he has to pay to the victims.

The former cop was convicted by the POSCO court last week.

It may be mentioned here that Islam was found guilty under POCSO Act, 2012, and also under IPC.

Nurul Islam was the officer-in-charge of the Ampati police station in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district. It was during this period when committed the crime.

The court found him guilty of raping a 14-year-old- girl at the Ampati police station in March 2013.