Idols Looted From Hanuman Mandir In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a sensational incident on March 28, 2022. night, thieves looted four idols and other valuables from the historic Hanuman Mandir of Kharupetia town in Assam’s Darrang district.

“The thieves stormed inside the temple by breaking the main door and several locks and stole four idols, cash from the donation box, along with other valuable items,” the police said.

“We are investigating the case and the culprits would be nabbed soon,” the police added.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that the senior officers of Kharupetia police lack prompt response in sharp contrast to the recent concept of the state government to upgrade Assam Police as “smart police “.