Mizoram Reports 248 New Covid Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram on March 23, 2022, reported 248 fresh COVID-19 cases, 185 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,24,104, a health department official said.

The state had reported 63 cases on March 28, 2022.

The death toll rose to 684, with three more patients succumbing to the virus.

“Mizoram now has 1,162 active cases, while 2,22,258 people have recovered from the disease so far,” the official said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.23 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday