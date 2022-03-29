Observation Homes For Children Inaugurated In Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Social Welfare Minister Dr K. Beichhua on March 28, 2022, inaugurated the Ministry of Women and Child Development projects of Lunglei Observation Home & Lunglei Special Home and One Stop Centre at Lunglei.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Minister stated the importance of a strong educational foundation for sustainable development of a nation, and that it is our duty to oversee whether youths are stepping in the right direction. He also called upon the locals to treat such institutions as their own and take part in their development and maintenance.

Dr K. Beichhua lauded the dedication of the staff of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs and Women & Child Development to the development of women, children, senior citizens and the physically challenged population. He added that the department will soon operate the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to pensioners.

Mizoram bagged the first prize in the Overall Excellence in Implementation under Poshan Abhiyaan and the first prize in Implementation of ICDS-CAS. In 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, the Serchhip district bagged the Best Performing District under Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).

Lunglei Observation Home and Lunglei Special Home have been registered under Section 41 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and have Government-certified Child Care Institutions (CCIs). The institutions come under Women and Child Development, Social Welfare Department, Govt. of Mizoram and have the capacity to house 40 boys and 10 girls.

The project was taken up by Lushai Engineers, Ramhlun, Aizawl with a cost of 422.72 lakhs. The complex houses Boys Observation Home; Boys Special Home; Classroom, Library, IT Room etc with 4 staff quarters Administrative Building, a Common toilet and a Duty Post with proper security fencing of the whole complex.