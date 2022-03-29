Power Tariff Hiked By 6.78% In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

In Mizoram, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Mizoram and Manipur, the power tariff has been hiked by an average of 6.78 per cent per unit for all categories of consumers from the existing rate, an official of the state power and electricity department said on March 28, 2022.

“The new power tariff will come into effect from April 1,” the official said.

It may be mentioned here that the department has sought a 21.08 per cent hike earlier and it also urged the JERC to fix the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for the financial year 2022-2023 at Rs.751.52 crore.

“The JERC conducted a public hearing on March 3 during which at least 10 complaints from groups and individuals and the responses given by the power and electricity department were heard,” the official added.

“After assessing the monetary requirement of the department, the JERC fixed the ARR at Rs. 512.65 crore, while the state government has also promised to give Rs 109.22 crore subsidy to the power and electricity department to meet its ARR,” he said.