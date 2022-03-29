Will Challenge Assam Government If Fresh Petition For NRC Update Is Filed: AIUDF

NET Web Desk

Reacting sharply to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement on a petition for fresh NRC in Assam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on March 29, 2022, said that the party will challenge the move in the Supreme Court.

“If the Assam government files a fresh petition seeking re-verification of the NRC, we will not sit quietly. We will challenge this decision at the Supreme Court,” said AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam while speaking to the media.

“We will file an Interlocutory application (IA) in the Supreme Court against that. We are trying to uphold the earlier verdict. Now it is a fight in the court,” Islam added.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam CM on March 28, 2022, said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and conducted once again.

“We had said earlier also that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is going on,” he said.

The updated list of NRC was published in August 2019 and over 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the list.