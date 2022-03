NET Web Desk

The Centre is planning to install 2000 more 4G mobile towers across Arunachal Pradesh for improving connectivity. And so far, the installation of 980 4G mobile towers in the state has been approved by the Centre.

A crucial meeting between the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government was held recently to discuss the matter.

The meeting discussed setting up 2000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Arunachal Pradesh IT minister Wangki Lowang and MP Tapir Gao were present at the meeting.