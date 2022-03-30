Extend National Waterway-6 Up To Manipur Border: Vanlavena

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on March 29, 2022, urged the Central government to extend the National Waterway-6 by another 100 km up to the Manipur-Mizoram border.

The National Water-6 is a 121 km long stretch of Barak River between Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district and Bhanga on the Assam-Bangladesh border. The stress passes through the Barak River.

The Mizoram MP raised the question during a zero hour in the ongoing Budget Session.

Vanlalvena informed the house that a river junction called ‘Tipaimuk,’ is located at the upper stream of Barak River about 100 km from Lakhipur and called it to be an important river junction, which lies on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

“The Barak River is navigable from Tipaimuk junction upto the Bay of Bengal throughout the year,” he informed.

“The Mizoram transport department has already submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to extend the National Waterway-6 upto Tipaimuk junction,” he added.