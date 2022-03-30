Not Involved In Vandalism Of BJP Office In Tripura: CPI (M)

NET Web Desk

Lashing out at the ruling BJP in the state, the Tripura unit of the CPI (M) has strongly denied the party’s involvement in the attack on the BJP office in the state recently.

West Tripura District Secretary Ratan Das on March 29, 2022, rubbished the allegations levelled by Tripura information minister Sushanta Chowdhury that the left party workers vandalised the BJP office in the Mandwai Bazar area.

“All the allegations made against our party are baseless. The incident is the fallout of a power tussle between two political parties and CPI (M) is in no way involved in these attacks,” Das told reporters.