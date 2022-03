NET Web Desk

Assam’s Goalpara district and Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on March 29, 2022, were adjudged ‘Best District’ in water management in the Northeast.

The awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The two districts were awarded based on their water management and expansion of water campaigns to underline the importance of water, reported TOI.

Notably, the national water awards are given by the Ministry of Jal shakti.