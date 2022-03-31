BJP Candidate Dr Manik Saha Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 31, 2022: Tripura’s lone Rajya Sabha seat had been won by Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Prof Dr Manik Saha with a total number of 40 votes on Thursday.

His nearest rival, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Left Front candidate MLA Bhanulal Saha got 15 votes.

After announcing the results, Dr Saha said that he has been given a huge responsibility. The main goal will be to work for the development of Tripura.

The Rajya Sabha elections in the Tripura Assembly started on Thursday morning at 9 AM. All the MLAs took part in this election.

In the Rajya Sabha elections, 56 MLAs from Tripura will be able to exercise their voting right. One member of the 60-seat Tripura Legislative Assembly has died, one has been expelled and two members have recently resigned. However, today 55 MLAs have voted in the Rajya Sabha elections.

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma had long back submitted his resignation petition to the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. However, the Speaker has not yet decided to dismiss his MLA post. But, Debbarma did not vote in the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. He was also absent from the recent budget session of the Legislative Assembly.

In all, 40 BJP-IPFT voters and 15 Left voters exercised their franchise on the day.

It is worthy to mention her that the tenure of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura, Jharna Das Baidya, will expire on April 2 next.