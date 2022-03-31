Hockey Sports Academy Inaugurated In Kohima

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Nagaland in an effort to promote various sports and train young sports lovers inaugurated the Hockey Sports Academy under Khelo India Centre at Loyola Hr. Sec. School Jakhama, Kohima, on March 31, 2022. It was inaugurated by Advisor, Youth Resources & Sports Er. Zale Neikha.

Addressing the inaugural function, Er. Zale Neikha expressed his sincere gratitude to the Loyola School for being the pioneer of Hockey in the state.

He said the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports introduced the scheme of Khelo India Centre at the district level on 29th June 2020 with a vision to infuse sports culture and achieve sporting excellence in the country.

He also said under this scheme each centre would be extended with a grant-in-aid for remuneration of the past champion athlete (coach), support staff, purchase of sports kits and equipment.

Meanwhile, Kohima Deputy Commissioner Gregory Thejawelie and Convenor Hockey Nagaland, Tosovi Anthony delivered short speeches at the program. Sr. Regita Mary AC gave the welcome remarks while Principal Rev. Fr. William Pinto proposed the vote of thanks.