Nagaland Makes Smart Pre-Payment Power Metre Compulsory In State

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In the interest of public service, the Nagaland government has notified that the Power Department, Government of Nagaland shall mandatorily install smart pre-payment meters for all categories of consumers, in a time-bound and phased manner with immediate effect.

Given the above, those areas and or consumers where post-paid meters are operational at present, shall not be brought under the ambit of Communitization of Electricity till further orders.

The order is issued in pursuance and compliance with the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, Notification Vide No.F.No.23/35/2019-R&R Dt. 17.08.2021 and the provisions made in clause 4(1) (b) of the Central Electricity Authority (Installation and Operation of Meters) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 framed under sub-section (1) of section 55 read with Clause(c) of sub-section (2) of section 177 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which has mandated installation of smart pre­payment meters mandatory for all category of consumers, which states inter-alia, “All Government offices at the block level and above, and all industrial and commercial consumers, shall be metered with smart meters with prepayment mode by December 2023” and “All other areas shall be metered with smart meters with prepayment mode by March 2025”.