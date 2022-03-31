Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Castigates BJP-Led Government For ‘False’ Cases

Tripura's leader of opposition Manik Sarkar coming out in connection to a case presence before local court in Agartala on Thursday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 31, 2022: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar on Thursday squarely castigated the BJP-led coalition government for filing ‘false’ case against eight CPIM leaders including himself in connection to a procession took place in 2020.

After attending the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court at Agartala on Thursday afternoon, Sarkar claimed that the case were filed against them in a pre-planned manner.

Sarkar alleged “It was political vendetta. I am not blaming the state police as they are not responsible for anything. They brought allegations that their senior officials were physically tortured but could not provide any details or name before the court. The case was filed in a pre-planned manner against us”.

“In their statement, there is no information of hospital record. Aiming to suppress the voice of opposition, they are making every possible attempt to stop us so that we stop raising voice for people. Such acts of the ruling party leaders gives a clear message that they are hiding their failures”, he added.

Along with Sarkar, Tripura’s CPIM committee members Pabitra Kar, Badal Choudhury, Manik Dey, Rama Das, Sankar Prasad Datta and Krishna Rakshit, and leader Madhusudhan Datta were booked for holding a protest procession in support of Farmers’ protest at Agartala in a case of 2020.