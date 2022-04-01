PM Modi On ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Broadcasted In 1492 Schools Across Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 01, 2022: Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Education minister Ratanlal Nath attended the live broadcasting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ HS School here in Agartala city on Friday.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual event held every year since 2018. During the event, Prime Minister of India interacted with students, teachers and parents from across the country.

This year, the Prime Minister Modi interacted at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on Friday at 11 AM. The event of interaction has been broadcasted and telecasted live by Doordarshan, radio channels, websites and YouTube channels.

After the programme, CM Deb told reporters that “I try to follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, more than 2 lakh students from the entire state participated in this ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event virtually.” He urged the students to execute the words of PM Modi in their lives and his speech will also enlighten the teachers and guardians of the state.

In a press communique issued by the Tripura’s Education department, it is informed that the programme was viewed in Education department’s channel “Vande Tripura” and through EDU-SAT.

Students from Class IX onwards participated, besides students of elementary Level were also encouraged to view the programme. In this regard, screens were installed in 1492 Senior Basic, High and Higher Secondary schools of the state.

During the course of programme, PM Modi answered a question placed by a girl student of Tripura namely Diya Paul of Class IX of Kendriya Vidyalaya–I, Agartala.

Along with Tripura’s Chief Minister and Education minister, Secretary of the Education (School) department Brijesh Pandey, Director of School Education department Chandni Chandran and others remained present with the students and teachers of Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ HS School during the programme.