Tripura: France Delegates Meet Rehabilitated Families Of Agartala Smart City

Delegation of France meets people residing on the banks of Haora River in Agartala.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 01, 2022: A delegation consisting of Didier Talpain, Consul General of France, Embassy of France (Kolkata) along with members of French Development Agency (FDA) and representatives from National Institute of Urban Affairs recently visited the rehabilitated families of Haora River Front Development.

The Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited and the Municipal Commissioner of Agartala Municipal corporation Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav along with the elected representative of the ward were also present during their visit.

They met with the first person who decided to shift when most of the people of the cluster of 37 families were having some resistance to change of place and suffering from peer pressure.

The elderly person, Gangesh Chakraborty was able to visualise the better quality of life and opportunity that was being offered to him. He faced many challenges and obstacles while shifting.

“With the constant handholding of Agartala Smart City under the leadership of Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav the shifting was made possible. He was in constant touch with us as he felt the desperate urge of improving his life and giving a better future to my only son,” Chakraborty added.

“Once he shifted and rehabilitated well in the new place others in the cluster could actually realise the benefits and they also developed the willingness to shift,” an official said.

Consul General of France, CEO smart city and the delegation of AFD and NIUA met him as well as other rehabilitated families.

Agartala smart city thanked Gangesh Chakraborty for showing the courage to come out of the group’s influence and accepting the benefits offered by Agartala Smart City and thus showing the path of a better life to others.