Step Towards Atmanirbhar: Loans Without Interest Through SIDBI In Tripura, says ICA Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2022: Tripura government on Friday took a firm decision to make unemployed youths of the state ‘Atmanirbhar’ by providing loans without any interest under ‘Start-Up Tripura’ scheme.

The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday took decision to motivate the unemployed youths of Tripura by contributing funds through loan without any kind of interest, said Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon.

“Not only this, a fund managing company would also be appointed for providing loans to the unemployed youths of this state”, he added.

Slamming the previous Left Front government, the ICA minister said “Before 2018, unemployed youths had the intention to become self-sufficient, but the procedure of getting finances was a tough job. And, if any youth somehow managed to get loans, then he or she had to pay high interest rates. In most of the cases, youths fail to earn profits and earn miserable losses”.

“The present government is looking forward for ‘Atmanirbar Tripura’ and as part of it, a corpus fund of Rs 15 crore to be contributed by the state government while SIDBI will bear Rs 10 crore and rest Rs 25 crore will be procured from different PSUs across the state, if necessary”, Chowdhury, who is also the cabinet spokesperson told reporters.

He said “To get the loan without interest for a Start-Up, an unemployed youth has to submit his or her DPR (detailed project report) first. This report will be examined, evaluated and analysed to take the final decision. However, the decision is likely to be effective in the next two to four months’ span”.

Chowdhury also said that the government’s concerned department is preparing the terms and conditions and nomenclature for providing loans. It is a step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’.

Meanwhile, Tripura’s cabinet spokesperson also mentioned about the other decisions of filling up of 682 posts in Secondary Education and Health departments while posts of 340 special educators have been created under School Education department.