Tripura: BRU Organization Writes To Amit Shah Express Resentment Over Delay In Resettlement Process

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2022: Bru Displaced Youth Association (BDYA), an organization of internally displaced Bru people (IDBPs) on Friday wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah expressing its resentment over the unprecedented deferment in implementation of the Rs 600 crore quadripartite pact.

The letter to union Home minister Amit Shah was handed over to Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dasda RD Block under North Tripura district was signed by BDYA president GB Herbert Reang, spokesperson Achausha Bru and general secretary Govind Msha.

The undersigned office bearers of the Association termed the quadripartite pact as a historical one. But they claimed that in the resettlement pact, 90 percent of promises could not be fulfilled even after two years of time. The Tripura government had been blamed by the Association due to the careless attitude of the state government for delaying the process.

“A historic agreement for resolving the 23 years long issue of the displaced Brus was signed on 16 January,2020 in New Delhi. As per the agreement the identification of land location for resettlement should be completed within 60 days of signing of agreement as well as a physical movement to the resettlement locations and closure of temporary relief camps will be completed within 180 days. According to the agreement some of the location has been started but even after 742 days of 2 years as on today 01/04/2022, 90% of the resettlement process has been pending due to the negligent and delayed attitude of Tripura State Government”, the letter reads.

It further stated “Start resettlement process immediately under all the selected locations of Kanchanpur Sub Division immediately. Under Kanchanpur Sub-Division one location namely Khusnampara (Bandharima Location) has been started but the remaining location like Gachirampara CCRF (Central Catchment Reserve Forest), Anandabazar CCRF, Manuchailengta CCRF, Nondirampara and Bikromjoypara CCRF are still pending”.

“Issues all the resettlement packages timely to the families who were already settled in the different resettlement locations without delay. The resettlement packages like financial assistance for house construction and monthly Rs 5000 provided to the settled families get delayed all the time by the Government of Tripura Therefore, it is our serious appeal to your honor to kindly intervene in the matter and resolve the problem of Bru Displaced peoples who are still facing lots of problems in resettlement process”, the letter further added.