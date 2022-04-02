Tripura : Revised Rates Of Natural Gas – Extra Burden For Common Masses

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2022: Exorbitant rise in fuel prices have been burning a hole in the pockets of common masses. What comes as an extra burden is the revised prices of natural gas used in transport, kitchen and industrial areas of the state.

Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL) increased prices of natural gas for households, vehicles and industries across the state.

TNGCL on Friday issued a notice revised the rates of CNG and PNG in Tripura by the circular issued by the central government on March 31, 2022 from April to September 2022.

Compressed Natural Gas for vehicles had become effective from April 02 i.e. Saturday with a price hike of Rs 8 per kilogram. The CNG vehicles in other seven districts have to pay Rs 9 extra from April 02, 2022.

Piped Natural Gas for domestic households and government kitchens had been effective from April 01 i.e. Friday with a price hike of Rs 5.50 and Rs 6.50 per kilogram, respectively.

The PNG commercial and industrial establishments in Agartala and West Tripura district have to pay Rs 11 extra has been effective from April 01 i.e. Friday last while PNG Industrial in IGC, Bodhjungnagar in the outskirts of Agartala city had been effective April 01 i.e. Friday last hiked Rs 11.

The vehicles in West Tripura had been paying Rs 60 per kilogram till April 01, 2022 and now, they have to pay Rs 68 per kilogram from April 02, 2022. The vehicles in other seven districts were paying Rs 63 till April 01, 2022 and now, Rs 72 will be charged from April 02, 2022.

The domestic households in the non-government sector were paying Rs 28 per kilogram and now have to pay Rs 33.50 per kilogram while PNG used in domestic chores of the government sector will have to pay Rs 39.50 per kilogram from April 01, 2022 which was Rs 33 till March 31, 2022.

The PNG used in commercial and industrial sections in Agartala and West Tripura district had been paying Rs 33 per kilogram and now, Rs 44 is being charged per kilogram from April 01, 2022. And, PNG Industrial centre in Bodhjungnagar was paying Rs 19.50 per kilogram and has been increased to Rs 30.50 per kilogram from April 01, 2022.

According to the web portal of TNGCL, it is reported that CNG is used by 3,751 auto-rickshaws, 8000 private vehicles and 70 buses in Tripura. The first CNG station in Eastern India created at Arundhuti Nagar in the capital city of Tripura and commissioned on November 21, 2016 and started commercial operation since March 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, petrol is being used by two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers while price of petrol in Agartala stands at Rs 105.46 per litre, Rs 106.04 in Gomati district, Rs 105.31 in Khowai district, Rs 106.35 in South Tripura district, etc.