Tripura’s Minority Organisation Holds Protest On BJP MLA Sambhu’s statement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2022: Protesting against BJP MLA Sambhulal Chakma’s statement on shut down of Madrassas’ and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits engaged in the mob-lynching of 26-year old minority boy, ‘Nagarik Suraksha Majlish’ a social organization belonging to minority people in Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district organized a massive protest procession on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, ‘Nagarik Suraksha Majlish’ secretary Iman Hossain said on March 29 last, a 26-year old youth named Litan Miah was brutally beaten to death. Police arrested two persons only while rest accused persons are roaming freely and threatening people.

“Our protest is against BJP MLA’s statement over shutting down of Madrassas and murder of Litan Miah”, said minority community leader.

Taking prior permission from the police administration in Sepahijala district of Tripura, the organization on Saturday took out a massive procession protesting against unethical statement and lynching of a 26-year old minority youth. On the way to Sonamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office for submission of memorandum, police stopped and arrested them.

Hossain said “In the holy assembly, the ruling party MLA Chakma has given a statement which is disrupting the communal harmony across the state. We request him to prove his statement that Madrassas’ produces terrorists. If failed to prove, he should withdraw his statement as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tripura CPIM leaders led by former minister Bhanu Lal Saha, Sahid Chowdhury and others met with the family members of Litan Miah who was allegedly lynched by mob to death.