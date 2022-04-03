NLFT Rebels Escape Police Custody In Tripura; One Jail Guard Injured

NET Web Desk

Three militants of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) facing trial in an abduction and murder case have escaped police custody in North Tripura district.

Identified as – Lalthang Reang, Jiban Reang, and Sangamani Reang; all these 3 cadres were apprehended for their alleged involvement into an abduction and murder case of Litan Debnath, a trader in Unakoti district.

According to PTI report, three jail guards and nine undertrial inmates were returning from the district and sessions court in Dharmanagar to Kanchanpur sub jail through a prison van when the incident occurred.

“Six of the nine detainees on remand had exited the prison vehicle and entered the jail grounds. After getting off the vehicle, three convicts, alleged to be active members of the NLFT, attacked the guards and left the scene,” – informed the Superintendent of Police (in-charge), North, Jermia Darlong.

As per the SP, one jail guard – Ranajoy Chakraborty was injured in the attack.

A manhunt has been launched in the area as well as along the state’s border with Assam and Mizoram, and added that the occurrence has caused alarm among local residents.