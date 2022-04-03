Sikkim Registers Fresh ‘African Swine Fever’ Cases; Strict Measures Imposed For Immediate Actions 

NET Web Desk

African Swine Fever (ASF) – a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, which incurred serious economic losses have once again resurfaced in the northeastern state of Sikkim.

In a bid to curb the viral disease, the Animal Husbandry Department have also imposed various strict measures.

According to RT-PCR tests conducted at National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, Sikkim has recorded many cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in various locations in Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan and Namchi Districts.

Consequently, the senior Veterinary officials at HQ Gangtok recently held a high-level technical meeting under the Chairmanship of AH&VS Department Secretary – Dr. P. Senthil Kumar.

As per a press release issued by the AH&VS Department, West Sikkim incorporating of – Geyzing & Soreng Districts are free from aforementioned Disease as on date.

However, the movement of the pigs from affected districts namely – Gangtok, Mangan, Pakyong and Namchi have been prohibited for entry into Geyzing and Soreng District until further notice.

“A detailed Standard Operating Procedure for African Swine Fever shall be issued by the Department soon after its finalization.” – the press release further reads.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious economically devastating hemorrhagic viral disease of pigs, warthogs and wild boar with high rates of morbidity and mortality. It was first described in the 1920s at Kenya, and has been listed as notifiable disease by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

“OIE reported first case of ASF in India on May 21, 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Later, the viral disease had spread to Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland, now in Sikkim.” – the press release adds.