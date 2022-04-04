11 Bodybuilders From Manipur To Participate In ’70th National Bodybuilding Championship’ 

NET Web Desk

In a major feat, atleast 11 bodybuilders from Manipur has been selected for participation into the 70th National Bodybuilding Championship 2022, slated to be held at Udupi, Karnataka from April 26-27.

According to IFP report, the Manipur Amateur Body Building Association (MABBA) has selected 11 bodybuilders along with three officials for participation into the national competition.

The bodybuilders incorporate of – Chongtham Momo Singh, Nameirakpam Jotin Singh, Oinam Libert Meitei, Phamdom Johnson of MK Fitness Gym, Leimakhujam Ningthem Singh of HS Koubru Gym, Khumbongmayum Babinkumar of KBB Gym, Longjam Johnny Singh, Hawaibam Surdas Singh, Kshetrimayum Sarjukumar Singh, Hijam Deepak Singh of Pravabati Gym and Yumnam Thomas of KBB Gym.

Meanwhile, the three officials are – Dr Rk Harshyam Singh as manager, Th Randhir Singh as assistant manager and S Joychandra Singh as coach.