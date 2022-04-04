3 Newly-Elected Rajya Sabha Members From Northeast India Takes Oath

NET Web Desk

Atleast 3 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members from northeast India today took oath in the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to IANS report, the Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu presided over the process of oath and affirmation of new members.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MPs from northeast India who took oath today include – Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam); Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam); and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland).

Konyak is also the President of BJPs Nagaland State Mahila Morcha, and was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland.

However, the other Rajya Sabha members who took oath today are – Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala); Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala); A A Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala).