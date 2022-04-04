Assam : Child Molester Injured In Police Firing; While Attempting To Escape Police Custody

NET Web Desk

A 60-yr-old man accused of assaulting a minor girl was left injured after cops fired at him while allegedly escaping from jail custody in Biswanath District of Assam.

According to authorities, he has been admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

Residents in the Kathanbari area on Sunday nabbed the man on suspicion of abusing a minor girl and handed him over to the security forces, following which the offender was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Leena Doley asserted that the culprit was arrested at Biswanath police station and was taken out of his cell at 1 AM.

He sought to flee by pushing the guards aside. The police station’s officer-in-charge fired three shots into the air, but the accused continued to flee and was shot in the leg, according to Doley.

As per PTI report, at least 39 suspected militants & criminals have been killed during police contacts in the state since May 2021, for allegedly attempting to seize weapons or flee from detention, while 91 others have been injured, including police officers.