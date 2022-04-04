Assam : Contraband Substances Worth Rs 3 Crores Seized From Morigaon; 3 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police on Sunday apprehended three persons and confiscated narcotic items worth of Rs 3 crores from Morigaon.

Based on specific inputs, a police squad of Morigaon district had set up a Naka checking at Jagiroad Silbhanga area and intercepted a motorcycle.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad Police Station – Moon Prakash Tiwari, the police team recovered 309 grams of drugs, and the market value of these seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 to 3 crores.

The apprehended persons were identified as Zakir Hussain, Saddam Hussain and Sahidul Islam.