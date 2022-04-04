Assam : Large Stash Of Weapons & Ammunition Recovered From Badarpur Railway Station; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended two miscreants from Badarpur Railway Station for their alleged involvement in smuggling arms & ammunition into Tripura.

During the investigation, cops seized four 7.65 mm pistols, 15 rounds of live ammunition, eight magazines, and cell phones from the possession of these miscreants.

Identified as – Suman Kumar and Bikash Kumar Tiwari, these offenders hailed from Bihar.

“They came from Bihar and during preliminary interrogation, they have revealed that their next destination was Agartala. Our investigation is on.” – informed a GRP official.

“During checking the GRP personnel noticed that three persons were sitting under the under-construction bridge overbridge and when the GRP personnel went to interrogate them, one among them ran away.” – the official further added.