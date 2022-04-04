Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash : Mob Attacks Villagers In Assam’s Salbari; 2 Grievously Injured

NET Web Desk

A mob from the northeastern state of Meghalaya is reported to have allegedly attacked villagers in Salbari at Baksa district of Assam; causing two women to sustain grievous injuries.

Similarly, a case has been registered at the Boko police station under sections 325/3564 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The claimed incident occurred just days after the governments of Assam and Meghalaya inked an agreement to resolve border concerns in six areas of contention. Following the signing of the accord, tensions have soared in various regions along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary.

As per the agreement, Malang Salbari was incorporated in Meghalaya and Salbari remained with Assam.

Its worthy to note that since July last year, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma have been in talks to resolve the long-standing border conflict, which has witnessed regular flare-ups along the 884-kilometer frontier.