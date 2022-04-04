COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 34 New Cases; 7.51% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.51%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 978. While, a total of 2,24,788 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 687 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 453 samples were tested on April 3, 2022, out of which 15 samples belonged to males, while 19 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,123. The official statement further adds that, RAgT detected 34 positive cases.