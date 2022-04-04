Manipur CM Inspects Construction Work Of ‘Kangla Nongpok Thong Bridge’; Highlights Cultural & Spiritual Significance

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh today visited the construction work of the Kangla Nongpok Thong (Bridge) and emphasized on the great cultural and spiritual significance of this bridge.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Inspected the ongoing construction of Kangla Nongpok Thong (Bridge) which is being developed just like the one which was built by our ancestors. I strongly believe that this bridge has a strong cultural as well as spiritual significance with regards to Manipur.”

“With the opening of this sacred bridge, may everyone in Manipur be blessed with good health, peace and prosperity. We will be inaugurating this bridge very soon.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Manipur CM on Sunday visited the construction work of 120-ft tall effigy of ‘Sagol Kangjei’ player riding a Pony’ at Marjing Hills.

“It is a matter of pride that the game of Polo was given by Manipur to the World. This site will play a key role in further promoting Polo as well as our beautiful state. Among other tourism projects which are being developed at the moment, this site will be one of a major tourist attractions of Manipur. We will be inaugurating this project very soon.” – he further added.