Manipur : First-Ever Health Camp Organized At Makhan Hamlet In Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

The Makhan hamlet of Manipur hosted its first-ever health camp on Sunday, in line with the 15-days ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ campaign undertaken by the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal.

According to IFP report, a total of 260 persons received free medications and aid during the health camp organized at Makhan Baptist Church.

Meanwhile, doctors from the departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Surgery, ENT, Dental, Ophthalmology, and Medicine attended the patients.

The Makhan village chairman expressed his gratitude to the medical team, and remarked that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local populace were unable to attend to the hospital for treatment.

As a sign of appreciation, the chairman and his colleagues brought veggies and fruits to the medical team.

The RIMS nodal officer – Y Govindaraj Singh emphasized on ‘Health and Hygiene’ as part of the Swachhta Action Plan initiative, thereby emphasizing on the significance of maintaining sanitation.