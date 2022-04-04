Meghalaya : CM Sangma Lays Foundation Stone For 2 Developmental Projects In Tura

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K. Sangma today laid foundation stones for two developmental projects in Tura – Skill Park and Youth Centre and Track and Field Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Happy to lay foundation for the Skill Park and Youth Centre at Tura. Skilling of our youth will not only give them a chance at employment but will also encourage them to become future job providers for their community.”

“Laid foundation for the Athletic Track at Tura. With many of our youth showing keen interest in sports, I’m certain that these new sports infrastructure facilities will spark their interest & better their skills. I dedicate this to the youth of Garo Hills” – he further added.

According to reports, the Skill Park and Youth Centre are projected to cost Rs. 24 crore each, with the Track and Field Stadium costing Rs. 16 crores. Sports, entrepreneurship, and youth development in sports, athletics, art, and culture are all priorities for both infrastructures.

While laying the groundwork for the projects, Sangma mentioned that state government has emphasized on the construction of iconic structures, and that Tura has been witnessing a flurry of infrastructural projects, including – town beautification project, smart town project, internal roads within Tura town, and the PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex, among others.

Meanwhile, during the programme, the CM also distributed Digital Learning Aid (M-Tab) for students of Tura under the Chief Minister’s Digital Learning Aid for Students Scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Happy to distribute Digital Learning Aid (M-Tab) for students of Tura today under the Chief Minister’s Digital Learning Aid for Students Scheme. Encourage the students to utilise them wisely & effectively for the benefit of their learning & education”