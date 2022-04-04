Mizoram : Assam Rifles Host Motivational Training Session For Defence Aspirants At Champhai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In continuance with efforts of winning hearts and mind of local populace, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today organized a motivational lecture for local youth to join Armed Forces at Vaphai in Champhai district.

The main aim of concerned advice session and lecture was to educate and motivate locals to encourage youth into focusing on their preparedness to join the security forces along various branches of the Armed Forces, as well as the Assam Rifles and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Local youth were taught about basic career guidance and the various sorts of admissions into the Armed Forces and CAPF throughout the event.