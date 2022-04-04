Mizoram : Environment Minister – T.J. Lalnuntluaga Inspects Developmental Projects At Kolasib District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department – T.J. Lalnuntluaga today visited the various developmental projects under ‘Green India Mission’, ‘Nagar Van Scheme’ and ‘Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA)’ at Kolasib district.

The Minister stressed on the significance of preserving the forest region encircling the Serlui Hydel Project, and urged everyone to halt widespread deforestation along the region and raise conservation awareness in their communities.

T.J. Lalnuntluanga also incinerated about wildlife killed by poachers, and also visited Serlui dam, Aitlang river and other places where developmental projects are to be undertaken under ‘Green India Mission’, ‘Nagar Van Scheme’ and ‘Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority’ (CAMPA).